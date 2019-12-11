Culture Round-Up: You can remake spitfires into watches, but not art!

You can buy watches recycled out of all sorts of memorabilia: spitfire planes, classic cars and even works of art.

But in the case of the latter, the manufacturers who decided to take a hacksaw to the painting ‘Paris Chic’ by the Danish artist Tal R are now regretting their actions.

Dann Thorleifsson and Arne Leivsgard, the owners of the Copenhagen-based watch company Kanske, acquired the painting in October. They planned to produce 300 watches and sell them for 10,000 kroner each.

Artist fights back

However, Tal R took legal action, and Copenhagen’s Maritime and Commercial Court has found in his favour.

The court has prohibited the continuation of the project, ruling that it is misusing the artist’s reputation for commercial gain.

Additionally, Kanske has been ordered to pay 31,550 kroner in legal costs.

Aerosmith playing in Middlefart next July

If your life’s mantra is ‘I don’t want to miss a thing’, you’d be ‘crazy’ to miss the greatest rock event of the summer of 2020, and ‘cryin’ if you do. And no, we’re not talking about Roskilde, particularly as they’ve signed up Taylor Swift. Aerosmith are coming to Middlefart on July 21, and their performance will be the only concert in the Nordic countries. The 14-date 2020 European tour, which kicks off on June 13 and ends on July 27, will be part of the band’s 50th-anniversary celebration. It’s curious, though, because the Bad Boys of Boston indicated that their 2017 tour was their last. They even called it ‘Aero-vederci baby!’ (somebody give their publicist a Pulitzer). Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday 13 December at 09:00 at aerosmith.com/tour

‘Musik i Lejet’ festival sells out in record time

The music festival ‘Musik i Lejet’ sold out in just two minutes earlier this month. All 6,500 tickets were quickly sold, leaving 7,500 prospective buyers, who had also logged on to buy tickets, disappointed. No official program has yet been published for the three-day festival, which takes place in Tisvildeleje in north Zealand in July and specialises in music, art and gastronomy.

Same sex dance couple win hearts, minds and Vild Med Dans

A same sex dance couple have won ‘Vild Med Dans’ for the first time in the program’s history, anywhere in the world. Actor Jakob Fauerby triumphed with his dance partner Silas Holst to win the Danish equivalent of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’. Not one to miss an opportunity to remind us how brilliant it is, the show’s broadcaster TV2 claimed: “The perspective of same sex couples in Denmark gradually changed as the show progressed.” Same sex couples have also competed in Israel, Austria, Australia and Italy, but never won before.

Danish company withdraws chocolate Xmas calendars due to odd taste

It felt more like April Fools’ Day than the beginning of December when many Danes opened their chocolate Christmas calendars and discovered that the treats tasted just like the packaging! Following a wave of customer complaints, around 10,000 of the calendars, which were made by Frellsen to raise funds for Save the Children, have been recalled – at a loss of 80,000 kroner. In an official apology, Frellsen asserted that there is no health risk since the packaging is suitable for contact with food and confirmed it had informed the Danish Food Authority.

Former Politiken editor dies

Herbert Pundik, the long-term editor-in-chief of Politiken, passed away quietly on Sunday at his house in Tel Aviv at the age of 92. The Cavling Award-winning journalist started his career as a foreign correspondent for the Israeli intelligence service Mossad during the 1960s. Then in 1965, he was employed by Politiken as a reporter. At the time he was living in Israel but often commuting to Copenhagen every month. In 1970 he became editor-in-chief and he continued in the job until 1993. In his retirement he co-founded Humanity in Action, a group promoting global tolerance. In tribute to his passing, Books & Company founder Isabella Smith, a close family friend, wrote: “Thank you, Herbert, for your curiosity, your courage and your unwavering insistence on tolerance and humanity. Thank you for showing us all how easy the right choice is, no matter how hard it might seem.”