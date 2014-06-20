Last week on Thursday, the US ambassador Rufus Gifford was in attendance at the grand opening show of Denmark’s first improv theatre. The city centre event included top performers from the ICC theatre in Copenhagen and the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre in New York.



A great honour

“It is so exciting to see this come full circle, and as I won’t be here long to serve as ambassador it is a great honour for me to be here tonight,” said Gifford in his speech.

“Being ambassador is also about cultural exchange. When I was pitched the idea of a sort of comedy that is typically American I thought: ‘Why not? Let’s show as many people in Denmark a little more about this.’”