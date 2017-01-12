 Roskilde 2019: Fatoumata Diawara does the Avalon Stage proud – The Post

Roskilde 2019: Fatoumata Diawara does the Avalon Stage proud

★★★★★★

Fatoumata Diawara did justice to the cosy confines of The Avalon stage. Picture by Kortbaek_travels Fatoumata Diawara did justice to the cosy confines of the Avalon Stage. (all photo: Kortbaek_travels)
July 5th, 2019 2:25 pm| by Allan Kortbaek

One of the many changes to this year’s Roskilde is the placement of the charismatic Avalon Stage, which now occupies the northeast corner of the festival grounds as part of the organizers’ aim to get more out of less space ahead of its reduced area of land from 2020 onwards.

This reviewer’s first 2019 outing at the legendary Avalon tent, I am pleased to say, honoured every expectation I had of it, as Mali’s Fatoumata Diawara delivered a pristine show from start to finish.

Varied musical influences

Fatoumata Diawara´s musical prowess on the guitar backed her sharp vocals with aplomb. Picture by Kortbæk_travels
Fatoumata Diawara´s musical prowess on the guitar backed her sharp vocals with aplomb (photo: Kortbæk_travels)

 

Beaming from ear-to-ear, Fatoumata stepped onto the stage with an air of grace about her that lifted the performance throughout. Waxing lyrical about doing away with the stereotype of Africa “as a place of war and not a place of good food and beautiful people”, the talented Diawara then unleashed the quintessentially Malian ‘Timbuktu Fasso’ – a track that usually has a mellow demeanour to it. This version got a rock styling, however, as an epic guitar solo brought it to a climax at the end.

Sounding at times like Malian music legends of old in the Amadou and Mariam / Ali Farka Touré mould, Diawara ventured into electronic and rock territory, showing off the full scope of her musical powers and versatility. In fact, there were even moments where her vocals neared the high-pitch prowess of the likes of Within Temptation – a soothing antidote to the wonderfully complex instrumentals.

Pristine covers 

Fatoumata Diawara rolled out one epic cover after another, in-between her own productions. Picture by @Kortbaek_travels
Fatoumata Diawara rolled out one epic cover after another in between her own productions (photo: @Kortbaek_travels)

 

Cue a befitting cover of Fela Kuti’s (yes, the legendary Fela Kuti) ‘Africa’ and an equally jaw-dropping version of Nina Simone’s ‘Sinnerman’ and it was clear that Diawara owned the night and all the magic in it. What stood out more than anything else at this show was just how much personality Diawara and her band added to each song they performed – be it their own productions or covers. Each was a unique performance in and of itself, seemingly unrehearsed to a level of unfathomable perfection.

Diawara and her talented band left as they entered: smiling and in picture-perfect positive spirits, backed by a crowd that broke into song and dance at every opportunity

 

 

 



Latest News

Activities
Roskilde 2019: Pop music with a twist of hygge, Mø rocked the Orange Stage
News
News in Digest: Bee good and trim your plans
Business
Business Round-Up: Students from top Danish universities compete to be the next big startup
News
Health News Round-Up: The graveyard shift … it really is!

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved