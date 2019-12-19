 Tivoli restaurants confirm opening plans for Christmas Eve - The Post

Tivoli restaurants confirm opening plans for Christmas Eve

No need to be on your own during the festive period

(photo: Tivoli)
December 19th, 2019 12:58 pm| by Roselyne Min

It’s Christmas time and you can just feel the festive spirit overtaking the streets of Copenhagen.

Traditionally Danes celebrate Christmas privately within the family.

However, as diversity penetrates the capital, more and more people inhabit the city who want to go out on Christmas Eve.

Tivoli has recently witnessed growing demand for reservations on Christmas Eve and it has accordingly decided to keep most of its eateries open until 16:00, indicating that it will seriously consider expanding its opening hours even further next year.

Growing trend
Lise Lyck, a researcher at Copenhagen Business School, explained that emerging new family structures have led to more people looking to eat out in major cities in Denmark.

“Christmas Eve is still the biggest family feast in Denmark, but several choose to go out too,” she said.

“This is to avoid the hassle of shopping and cooking, and it ensures a successful dinner that can be enjoyed by all. However, restaurants in Denmark have not yet adapted to the new trend.”

Following the big day Tivoli will return to its normal opening hours of 11 am to 11 pm on December 25.

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
