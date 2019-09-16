 Cup of Joe? Better have dough: Denmark tops coffee price index – The Post

Cup of Joe? Better have dough: Denmark tops coffee price index

Danes ahead of Swiss and Finns on 2019 Starbucks Index

Coffee doesn’t come cheap in Denmark (photo: Pixabay)
September 30th, 2019 1:44 pm| by Christian W

Copenhagen is routinely listed as one of the most expensive cities in the world for coffee drinkers – a plight that seems to have been extended to include the whole of Denmark.

According to the new 2019 Starbucks Index, Denmark is the most expensive country in the world to buy a coffee.

At over 41 kroner for a tall latte, the Danes have to pay more than coffee lovers in Switzerland (40.6 kr), Finland (36.9), Macau (35.6) and Luxembourg (35.1).

Turkish delight
The most affordable countries in the world to satisfy your caffeine addiction is Turkey (12.16 kr), preceded by Egypt, Colombia, Argentina and Mexico.

“Prices are steepest in Northern Europe — including countries like Ireland, Sweden and Denmark — which averages $4.74 a cup, followed by cities in Western Europe — Netherlands, Austria, France, Belgium, Monaco, Germany, Luxembourg and Switzerland — at $4.59 a cup,” the report found.

In Europe, Bulgaria was the cheapest, ahead of Hungary, Italy, Portugal and Romania. Sweden was the most affordable in the Nordics.

Check out the 2019 Starbucks Index here or scroll down below.

