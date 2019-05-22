 Customs makes huge drugs bust at Copenhagen Airport – The Post

Customs makes huge drugs bust at Copenhagen Airport

Random check nets six kilos of cocaine

White lines … don’t do it (photo: Pixabay)
May 16th, 2019 9:28 am| by Christian W

Yesterday will gone down as one of the better days for the Danish customs agency, Toldstyrelsen.

During a random check, customs agents at Copenhagen Airport discovered six kilos of cocaine hidden in the luggage belonging to three men. Earlier in the day, 18 kilos of cocaine was found on a man entering Denmark by ferry in Rødbyhavn.

“We continuously run into cocaine and other drugs during our random checks at the airport, but it’s been a while since we have seen two seizures of this size on the same day,” said Preben Buchholtz, the head of control for Toldstyrelsen.

READ ALSO: Danish MP calls for decriminalisation of both cannabis and hard drugs

Counterfeit goods rise
Both cases have been handed over to the police.

Earlier this month, Toldstyrelsen reported that it is catching more and more people attempting to smuggle counterfeit goods into Denmark.

Over the past five years, the number of cases involving counterfeit goods has shot up from about 1,500 to 2,500 – an increase of around 65 percent.

