Dane celebrated in Japan 60 years after high-sea heroics

There’s probably not too many Danes who are familiar with the name Johannes Knudsen. But in the little Japanese village of Gobo in the prefecture of Wakayama, his name has gone down in history.

Today the locals were out in force at Hinomisaki Park near Gobo, just south of the city of Wakayama at a memorial service for the Dane who paid the ultimate price for a selfless act 60 years ago to this day.