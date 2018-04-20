 Dane charged with murdering his wife and daughter in Nigeria – The Post

Dane charged with murdering his wife and daughter in Nigeria

53-year-old could face death penalty for killing his partner, a popular singer, and their child

The murdered woman was a very popular singer in Nigeria (from Petra Records YouTube video)
April 12th, 2018 2:56 pm| by Stephen Gadd
Peter Nielsen, a 53-year-old Danish man, has been charged by a Nigerian chief magistrate with the murder of his wife Zainab Ali-Nielsen, a popular singer better known as Alizee, and their daughter Petra.

The police contend there is overwhelming forensic evidence linking the defendant with the murders, reports the Nigerian newspaper The Guardian.

Accidental death?
Giving evidence, police chief superintendent Effiong Asuquo stated that a fight broke out between the couple in their flat at about 03:00 and Nielsen was allegedly seen fighting with his wife and and hitting her head on a wall by two relatives who lived with them. She subsequently died from injuries sustained in the assault.

Nielsen is then supposed to have poisoned his daughter Petra before dragging her body into the kitchen.

In order to make it look like an accident, the bodies were moved near the gas stove and the burners turned on.

The magistrate remanded Nielsen in prison and adjourned the case until May 8.

