A young Danish man has died in a snowmobile accident in Sisimiut, Greenland.

The reasons behind the crash are still under investigation.

Quickly attended to

Police were summoned quickly to the scene and the 18-year-old man was immediately transported to the Sisimiut Healthcentre where he was given first aid.

Following treatment, he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

A sad trip

Police said that the young man was in Greenland as part of a student trip.

The man’s relatives have been informed.