A Danish citizen has reportedly been arrested in Puerto Viejo, Costa Rica on suspicion he has committed massive fraud in the country.

The Lebanese-born Dane, who goes by the name of YK, is suspected of conning a woman out of 10 million colones (132,000 kroner), according to the local newspaper La Prensa Libre.

A charming conman

The report claims the Dane charmed his way into the life of his female victim and then drained her bank accounts of her money.