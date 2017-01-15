Contact us Advertise with us

Dane reportedly arrested for fraud in Costa Rica

‘Conman’ already well-known to Danish authorities

A Dane is charged with committing fraud in paradise (photo: Letartean) A Dane is charged with committing fraud in paradise (photo: Letartean)
January 6th, 2017 12:29 pm| by Ray W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

A Danish citizen has reportedly been arrested in Puerto Viejo, Costa Rica on suspicion he has committed massive fraud in the country.

The Lebanese-born Dane, who goes by the name of YK, is suspected of conning a woman out of 10 million colones (132,000 kroner), according to the local newspaper La Prensa Libre.

A charming conman
The report claims the Dane charmed his way into the life of his female victim and then drained her bank accounts of her money.



A Facebook post on January 3 reveals that YK’s charm may be slipping. A woman named Sasha warned everyone in Puerto Viejo to stay away from the Dane, who she calls both “dangerous” and “a psychopath”.

YK is currently being held in a Puerto Viejo jail while the Costa Rican authorities investigate further.

Long record
YK, who is reportedly in his late 30s, has previously been sought in both northern Jutland and Copenhagen in connection with alleged fraud, arson, embezzlement and forgery.

Along with his domestic crimes, YK was jailed in Chile for 18 months in 2012 for the attempted murder of a young American woman he briefly lived with.

The Foreign Ministry’s consular service would neither confirm nor deny the details of the current case.

Related News


Latest News

DK + BEV = A-OK? (photo: Pixabay)
Danish green tech industry could benefit from Bill Gates fund
Early easter on a German island (photo: Twiitter/BE)
Danish ship loses containers full of toys
A Dane is charged with committing fraud in paradise (photo: Letartean)
Dane reportedly arrested for fraud in Costa Rica
ESports going epic (photo: Intel Extreme Masters)
Copenhagen investing big in eSports centre
Stepping up efforts (photo: Stormrådet)
Copenhagen further protecting itself from flooding
Black ice is tough to see (photo: Pixabay)
Freezing temperatures causing dangerous driving conditions in Denmark

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved