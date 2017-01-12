 Dane scores winning goal to win the Stanley Cup – The Post

Dane scores winning goal to win the Stanley Cup

Lars Eller becomes first ever player from Denmark to win ice hockey’s most prestigious tournament

Eller scores the winning goal (photo: screenshot)
June 8th, 2018 9:05 am| by Ben Hamilton
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Ice hockey player Lars Eller was in seventh heaven last night as he scored the winning goal to secure the Washington Capitals the Stanley Cup, thus becoming the first ever Dane to win the sport’s most prestigious trophy.

In the end, it didn’t take the Capitals seven games to see off the Las Vegas Golden Knights, just five, as they won the series 4-1, twice winning on the road in Nevada.

And it was also a first for the Washington side, marking their first ever title, 44 years after their foundation.

“It means everything”
After a tight first period, the Golden Knights edged ahead 3-2 in a free-scoring second, before the Capitals fought back to break the underdogs’ hearts in the third.

Eller’s goal came with 12:23 on the clock (see video below).

“It means everything, you couldn’t write the story better: getting to score the game-winner, with five minutes left or whatever,” enthused Eller to media following the game.

Eller, who plays center, joined the Capitals in June 2016 from the Montreal Canadiens.

It was also a first trophy for the Capitals (photo: Washington Capitals Facebook page)

Related News



Latest News

Denmark
Tibet Commission enquiry to be reopened
News
Dane scores winning goal to win the Stanley Cup
Activities
CPH STAGE Performance Review: Mr Tesla Played
Denmark
Schools divided on whether long days are a good or bad thing

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved