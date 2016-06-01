Dane triumphs at World Road Championships

Denmark is in pure jubilation mode at the moment after Mads Pedersen powered home the biggest result for Danish cycling in years.

Pedersen became Denmark’s first men’s road racing world champion earlier today at the 2019 UCI Road World Championship in Yorkshire.

The 23-year-old found himself in a breakaway group of three in the final kilometre and pushed past Metteo Trentin (Italy) and Stefan Kung (Switzerland) in the final 200m to take the gold at the 2019 UCI Road World Championship in Yorkshire. Check out the finish of the almost 6.5-hour race in the video below.

Aside from the gold medal, another honour of winning the world title is to get to wear the coveted rainbow jersey for a year.

The Dane got congratulatory messages and phone calls from a host of high-profile countrymen, including Crown Prince Frederik, and he has been invited to Copenhagen City Hall for pancakes as tradition dictates for big sporting feats.

Bjerg unmovable

It was a formidable day all around for the Danish team with Michael Valgren coming in sixth and Jakob Fuglsang finishing 12th.

And earlier in the 8-day event, 20-year-old Mikkel Bjerg won his third world title in a row in the time trial in the under-23 category.

Amalie Dideriksen became the first Dane to win a world title in 2016.