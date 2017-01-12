 Danes acquitted of human smuggling in Greece – The Post

Danes acquitted of human smuggling in Greece

Team Humanity members have bail money returned and are allowed to go free

Team Humanity had a massive campaign to support their workers (photo: Team Humanity)
May 8th, 2018 9:00 am| by Ray W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

A criminal court on the Greek island of Lesbos acquitted two Danish men accused of human smuggling yesterday.

Salam Aldeen and Mohammed El Abbassi, members of the aid group Team Humanity, had been charged with human trafficking for their efforts in January 2016 to help a group of refugees in danger of drowning as their boat floundered off the coast of Lesbos.

Three Spanish firefighters who were also charged were acquitted.

Pay back
The five were charged with the attempted illegal transport of migrants in Greece. The trial lasted nine hours. The court acquitted the men and ordered their bail be returned. El Abbassi had paid 5,000 euros, while Aldeen had paid 10,000 euros.

The lead prosecutor asked that they be found guilty, but the court ruled the five had not committed any crime. Supporters broke into applause as the ruling was announced, hailing a verdict that “reflects the sense of justice of all of Europe”.

Amnesty International issued a scathing condemnation of the case.

READ MORE: Danes accused of human smuggling on Lesbos

The five men were arrested on 14 January 2016 in territorial water borders between Greece and Turkey as they were trying to help the refugees.

Related News



Latest News

Denmark
Danish kindergarten class halts field trip after a wolf is spotted
National
Danish cops kick off nationwide anti-speeding campaign
Business
Chinese Chamber of Commerce to officially launch today
Local
Copenhagen city bikes hacked

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved