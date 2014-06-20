The Danes can look forward to getting nine days off thanks to bank holidays in 2017 (one more than last year), and that’s a good thing, according to the travelling tendencies of the Danes.

A new survey carried out by the online travel portal Expedia reveals that 81 percent of Danes take off for at least four weeks of holiday travels – well above Sweden (64 percent) and Norway (66).

And the Danes manage significantly more holiday trips than their Scandinavian neighbours. Some 66 percent said they took one every one to six months, which was again much higher than Sweden (26 percent) and Norway (33).