Danes building community by eating together

Denmark’s largest retailer of consumer goods, Coop, and its chain of local supermarkets, Dagli’Brugsen, have launched a new initiative that brings together people living in small towns and villages across Denmark for a shared meal, reports DR.

The ‘Vores Madfællesskab’ (our food community) project aims to help people build a strong local community by organising events where people can eat and ‘hygge’ together.