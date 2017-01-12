 Danes building community by eating together – The Post

Danes building community by eating together

Danish retailer helps bring people together

Eating with others helps combat loneliness (photo: iStock)
January 30th, 2017 3:15 pm| by Lucie Rychla
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Denmark’s largest retailer of consumer goods, Coop, and its chain of local supermarkets, Dagli’Brugsen, have launched a new initiative that brings together people living in small towns and villages across Denmark for a shared meal, reports DR.

The ‘Vores Madfællesskab’ (our food community) project aims to help people build a strong local community by organising events where people can eat and ‘hygge’ together.



Lea Holst Laursen, a lecturer of urban and landscape development at Aalborg University, commends the idea as it strongly supports life in rural areas.

READ MORE: More than 200,000 Danes suffer from loneliness

Fighting loneliness
The Danish movement against loneliness, ‘Folkebevægelsen mod Ensomhed’, believes sharing meals helps people feel less lonely.

The group estimates more than 200,000 Danes suffered from loneliness in 2014 and aims to halve that number by 2020 through its arrangements.

Coop has so far supported community meals in Herrested and Sjørup, while new events are currently being planned in Gudumholm, Mørkøv and Rødovre.

Kristina Christensen from Gudumholm, who is looking forward to the upcoming event on February 25, especially appreciates how “one can simply come by and have fun without the need to be a member of a club or an association”.

Related News


Latest News

News
Danish eSports team wins ELEAGUE Major
Denmark
Danes building community by eating together
News
Red or dead: Liverpool FC never walks alone in Denmark
General
Snakes on a boat! Norwegian customs officials find boa constrictor on ferry arriving from Denmark

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved