Danes will get nine days off in 2017 thanks to bank holidays – one more than this year, but four fewer than in 2014.
There will be a total of 221 working days and 105 weekend days in the Danish calendar next year.
The Danes will have to wait until Easter to enjoy their first bank holiday, which falls on Thursday April 13 and is then followed by two more on April 14 and 17.
Three extra days off will then follow in May: May 1 (Labour Day – a holiday for public sector workers), May 12 (Great Day of Prayers) and May 25 (Ascension Day).
READ MORE: Four fewer days off in 2016
Solar and lunar eclipse
Grundlovsdag (Constitution Day) and 2. pinsedag (Whit Monday) both fall on the same day in 2017 – Monday June 5 – which is also the last bank holiday in Denmark until Christmas.
Although December 24 falls on a Sunday, the Danes will get two extra days off on December 25 and 26.
The year of 2017 will also bring two Friday the 13ths (in January and October) and two total eclipses in Europe – one lunar (February 10) and one solar (August 21).