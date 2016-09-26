Allan Mortensen, a member of a Danish fan club of the German football team Borussia Dortmund, has started a collection for the five-year-old German boy whose mother was killed by a 30-kilo rock thrown from a motorway bridge on Funen. His father sustained serious injuries in the incident and is lying in hospital in a coma.

The incident took place on August 21 near Kildebjerg and the Danish police are investigating the case as murder.

After hearing about the case, Mortensen felt strongly compelled to help the little boy, even though he admits that any sum of money will not give him his mother and perhaps even his father back.