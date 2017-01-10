Will this be the year that Denmark’s men’s handball team finally break their World Championship duck and lift a trophy that has eluded them for nearly 80 years?

Judging by Denmark’s results leading up to the tournament, their Olympic triumph six months ago, and their relatively easy preliminary group stage, Mikkel Hansen and company will certainly be among the favourites in France once the tournament starts on Wednesday.

“The team has enjoyed a good atmosphere. We are Olympic champions after all, and that’s a good feeling that I think will help us,” Gudmundur Gudmundsson, Denmark’s coach, told TV2 News.