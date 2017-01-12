Danes consuming less cake and milk

The immigration minister, Inger Støjberg, probably thought she was being quite quintessentially Danish when she uploaded a picture of herself in 2017 with a cake celebrating the passing of 50 laws that make it more difficult for foreigners to enter Denmark.

But actually, aside from the controversy it sparked, the image is apparently something fewer and fewer Danes can relate to, according to new findings.

A new research project regarding food habits in the Nordics has shown that Danes have been eating less cake over the past 15 years. The findings have been published in the book ‘Everyday Eating in Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden’.

More random eaters

The results also showed that the Danes eat more vegetables and eat out more, while water is increasingly being consumed at lunch and dinner instead of milk. Furthermore, more Danes drink alcohol with their dinners during the weekend.

Traditional Danish meals are still popular, but a large portion of the population eat less structured than before – eating at different times and skipping meals. Snacks are more popular now.

Another interesting finding is that the eating habits of Danes, Norwegians, Swedes and Finns are increasingly similar, although the Finns and Sweden tend to eat more hot meals on a daily basis than the Danes and Norwegians, who usually eat just one.