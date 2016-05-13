 Danes do more exercise than other EU nations – The Post

Danes do more exercise than other EU nations

Country ranks second in a new Eurostat survey, lagging just a bit behind Finland

On average, women in the EU exercise less than men, reveals the survey (photo: Free Stock Photos)
April 11th, 2017 12:05 pm| by Lucie Rychla
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

A new Eurostat survey has found that, among the EU countries, Denmark has the second highest proportion of people who spent at least 2.5 hours per week exercising.

Some 53.4 percent of Danes aged over 18 spend at least 150 minutes each week doing some physical activities in their leisure time, including cycling as a form of transportation.



It is more than 13 percent above the EU average (29.9 percent).

Finland tops the EU comparison with 54.1 percent and Sweden ranks third (53.1 percent), while Romania (7.5 percent) and Bulgaria (9 percent) are at the bottom of the ranking.

READ MORE: Danes in rural areas not doing enough exercise

Part of Danish lifestyle
According to Henrik Brandt, the head of the sports analytical centre Idrættens Analyseinstitut, exercise is an inseparable part of the Danish lifestyle and the country has more sports facilities than other EU nations, including a large network of cycling paths.

The Eurostat survey has also found that nearly half (49.8 percent) of the EU population does not do any sport.

Men (34.5) exercise more than women (25.6 percent), and young and highly-educated people do more sports per week than older people or those with low level of education.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends adults aged 18–64 do at least 2.5 hours of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity (such as brisk walking) per week to improve their cardiorespiratory and muscular fitness, bone health, and reduce the risk of depression.

Five EU countries that exercise the most


 

Finland – 54.1 percent

Denmark – 53.4 percent

Sweden – 53.1 percent

Austria – 49.8 percent

Germany – 47.3 percent

 

Related News



Latest News

Local
Several people found killed in Copenhagen apartment
EU
Danes do more exercise than other EU nations
National
Nearly 2,000 rejected asylum seekers in Denmark go underground
Concerts
We be burning alright!

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved