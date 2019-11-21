Danes drinking less, but still lead Nordics

The Danes have long led the global statistics when it comes to the consumption of alcohol, but they’ve been toning it down in recent years and now compare to many other European countries.

In fact, Denmark accounts for one of the biggest decreases over the past decade, according to a new report (here in English) from the OECD – down from 12.1 litres of pure alcohol per citizen over the age of 15 in 2007 to 9.1 litres in 2017.

The Danes are drinking less to the extent that they are even approaching the OECD average of 8.9 litres.

Still Nordic ‘champs’

But despite the positive trajectory, they are still consuming more alcohol than their Nordic brethren – and considerably so, in some cases.

In Norway, the average is 6.0 litres per person, followed by Sweden at 7.1 litres. Only the Finns can claim to score a comparable figure at 8.4 litres.

“The consumption is Denmark is still too high. My concern particularly extends to young people, who still have a high level of alcohol consumption,” Karin Friis Bach, the head of the regional health committee, told DR Nyheder.

Up the age limit

A recent survey showed that Danish youngsters begin drinking alcohol at an earlier age than their European peers. And they drink far more with the intention of getting intoxicated.

According to the regional authority, Denmark ought to consider upping its age limit on all alcohol purchases from 16 to 18, as is the limit in the rest of the Nordics.

“It is detrimental that Denmark is the only Nordic country that still permits the sale of alcoholic sodas, breezers, beer and wine to 16-year-olds,” said Bach.