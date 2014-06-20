In an effort to combat soaring drug costs, a new advisory council made up of various medical professionals will be examine new drugs entering the market to decide if they are cost effective.

Bent Hansen, the regional chairperson from Region Midtjylland, said that the council does not want to pay high prices for medicines that they deem not worth the cost.

“Sometimes we will decide that drugs we are already using are at least as good as the drugs coming onto the market,” Hansen told Dr Nyheder.