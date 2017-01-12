Danes flood government with proposals for new climate law

It’s been almost a month since the Energy and Climate Ministry invited the public to send in proposals for a new climate law in Denmark, and the ideas have been pouring in.

In just 26 days, 1,045 proposals have been submitted by citizens eager to share ideas that could be incorporated into future law.

“It’s fabulous that we have received 1,045 different proposals for the content of a new climate law. It shows the Danes are more engaged in the climate that a simple click of the mouse would indicate,” said the energy and climate minister, Lars Christian Lilleholt.

New law beckons

The many ideas were collected via the website givklimaetlov.dk, as well as at two citizenry meetings in Viborg and Vordingborg, and they will be unveiled in a report due to be published before the summer break.

As a result, the government will consider the ideas and aims to put forth its proposal for a new climate law during the next session of Parliament in October.

It’s not the first time the public have weighed in on the climate issue. In February, a citizenry proposal demanding new and tougher measures to fight climate change was rejected by Parliament.