Danes have best queuing manners in Scandinavia

It may sound odd to those who have tried queuing for a bus or at a shop in Denmark, but according to a report from Scandinavian airline SAS, the Danes have the best queuing manners in Scandinavia.

The SAS report, compiled by Infomedia using statistics from the Norstats online panel, just 22 percent of Danes admit to having tried to skip to the front of queues at airports – well below the percentage of Norwegian (40) and Swedish (47) queue culprits.