 Danes largely positive about EU, new poll shows – The Post

Danes largely positive about EU, new poll shows

Despite Brexit and other bumps in the European road, it doesn’t look as if a ‘Dexit’ is on the cards any time soon

Euroscepticism is not as prevalent in Denmark as some have feared (photo: pixabay/you_littleswine)
October 18th, 2018 12:12 pm| by Stephen Gadd
A new opinion poll conducted by Eurobarometer on behalf of the European Parliament gives grounds for optimism for those who still believe in the European project.

If there was a referendum on the issue today in Denmark, only 14 percent would vote to actually leave the EU. Another 9 percent were undecided.

High on the list
This puts Denmark in sixth place with 77 percent remainers behind Ireland and Luxembourg (both at 85 percent), Sweden (83 percent), Germany (82 percent) and the Netherlands (80 percent) when it comes to wanting to remain EU members, TV2 Nyheder reports.

If we look at the bottom of the table, the least pro-EU countries are the UK (53 percent remainers), Hungary (52 percent), Czech Republic (47 percent) and Italy (44 percent).

READ MORE: Small Danish business not ready for a hard Brexit

Still work to be done
Interestingly, the poll also shows that support for Brexit in the UK is waning. Now, only 35 percent of British people say that they would vote for Brexit and 53 percent are in favour of remaining in the EU.

Taken on a Europe-wide basis, 2 out of 3 people would vote to remain whilst the rest are divided between leaving and being undecided.

However, there are still some clouds on the horizon. In Italy, that has traditionally been very keen on the EU, only 44 percent are now fully behind the project.

