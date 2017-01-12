Danes largely positive about EU, new poll shows

A new opinion poll conducted by Eurobarometer on behalf of the European Parliament gives grounds for optimism for those who still believe in the European project.

If there was a referendum on the issue today in Denmark, only 14 percent would vote to actually leave the EU. Another 9 percent were undecided.

High on the list

This puts Denmark in sixth place with 77 percent remainers behind Ireland and Luxembourg (both at 85 percent), Sweden (83 percent), Germany (82 percent) and the Netherlands (80 percent) when it comes to wanting to remain EU members, TV2 Nyheder reports.

If we look at the bottom of the table, the least pro-EU countries are the UK (53 percent remainers), Hungary (52 percent), Czech Republic (47 percent) and Italy (44 percent).

Still work to be done

Interestingly, the poll also shows that support for Brexit in the UK is waning. Now, only 35 percent of British people say that they would vote for Brexit and 53 percent are in favour of remaining in the EU.

Taken on a Europe-wide basis, 2 out of 3 people would vote to remain whilst the rest are divided between leaving and being undecided.

However, there are still some clouds on the horizon. In Italy, that has traditionally been very keen on the EU, only 44 percent are now fully behind the project.