Danes love banana cake the best

It only goes to show that Denmark is a country of simple tastes.

All it takes to seduce its country-people is flour, butter, eggs, sugar and mashed banana.

Despite the outrageously complex ingredients that go into the creations on the amateur-baking TV competition ‘Den Store Bagedyst’, the banana cake is the all-time favourite at Danish coffee-time.

According to new figures from the Danish dairy corporate Arla, the banana cake recipe has been the most sought-after since 2014.

Number doubled in 5 years

The company has also concluded that Danes search more for cake recipes than for food recipes.

In 2014, the banana cake recipe on the Karolines Kitchen page, an Arla brand that offers recipes with its products, was visited by 200,000 Danes. By 2019 the number had increased to 424,151 views.

The second and third most visited pages were recipes for chocolate cake and drømmekagen (dream cake).

Endless love for tradition

Tove Færch, the head of Karoline’s Kitchen, maintains that the traditional cakes remain the Danish favourites.

“Although the Danes love to watch amateur bakers challenge themselves with advanced baking techniques such as marzipan coating, the classic cakes like chocolate cake, carrot cake and drømmekagen are recipes we take from our childhood and that remind us of mother’s baking art,” she said.