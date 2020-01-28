 Danes love banana cake the best - The Post

Danes love banana cake the best

They go bananas for it! (photo: Flickr/stu_spivack)
January 28th, 2020 10:58 am| by Roselyne Min

It only goes to show that Denmark is a country of simple tastes.

All it takes to seduce its country-people is flour, butter, eggs, sugar and mashed banana.

Despite the outrageously complex ingredients that go into the creations on the amateur-baking TV competition ‘Den Store Bagedyst’, the banana cake is the all-time favourite at Danish coffee-time.

According to new figures from the Danish dairy corporate Arla, the banana cake recipe has been the most sought-after since 2014.

Number doubled in 5 years
The company has also concluded that Danes search more for cake recipes than for food recipes.

In 2014, the banana cake recipe on the Karolines Kitchen page, an Arla brand that offers recipes with its products, was visited by 200,000 Danes. By 2019 the number had increased to 424,151 views.

The second and third most visited pages were recipes for chocolate cake and drømmekagen (dream cake).

Endless love for tradition
Tove Færch, the head of Karoline’s Kitchen, maintains that the traditional cakes remain the Danish favourites.

“Although the Danes love to watch amateur bakers challenge themselves with advanced baking techniques such as marzipan coating, the classic cakes like chocolate cake, carrot cake and drømmekagen are recipes we take from our childhood and that remind us of mother’s baking art,” she said.

Banankage ingredients


Egg
 3
Sugar (approx. 2 dl)
 170 g
vanilla Sugar
 2 tsp
Wheat flour (approx. 2 dl)
 125 g
Baking soda
 1 tsp
Butter – melted and cooled
 100 g
Mashed banana (about 1½ dl)
 1

Related News



Latest News

International
China opposed to evacuating Danes from infectious region
News
Arrivederci Spurs! Christian Eriksen finally signs for Inter Milan
International
China fury over Danish newspaper illustration  
Culture
Danes love banana cake the best

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved