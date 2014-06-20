The Danes spend over 12 billion kroner every year on buying second-hand items online, but shopping at thrift stores and flea markets is even more popular.

According to a new Epinion survey for Den Blå Avis, one in three Danes has bought something at a garage sale or charity shop, every fourth Dane has used online second-hand services, and 15 percent have purchased pre-owned stuff via social media.

When it comes to selling used items, the Danes prefer the convenience of the internet with 38 percent opting for either an online marketplace or social media, while only 9 percent prefer to sell their old clothes and housewares at a flea market, and 5 percent to a second-hand store.