Danes not seeing Danish films

While Danish films are making a splash at the Academy Awards with Martin Zandvliet’s ‘Under sandet’ (’Land of Mine’) nominated for Best Foreign Language Film, and ‘Silent Nights’ being selected in the Live Action Short Film category, Danes themselves are giving Danish films a pass.

The box office for Danish movies hit a low of 2.8 million ticket sales, a 33 percent drop from 2015, according to the Danish Film Institute (DFI).