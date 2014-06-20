Contact us Advertise with us

Danes now required to report ‘odd things in nature’

Authorities should be notified if nature lovers spot unusual and invasive species in the Danish countryside

This beetle can’t sing and doesn’t belong here (photo: (Iwatebud)
January 11th, 2017 1:48 pm| by Ray W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Danish residents traipsing through the country’s abundant nature are now required to report if they spot invasive creepy insects like the citrus long-horned beetle or melon thrip, or plant maladies like potato wart.

The requirement for Danes to report harmful plants and animals on the EU’s quarantine list to environmental watchdog NaturErhvervsstyrelsen took effect on January 1.

“People in Denmark are often out in nature,” Kristine Riskær from NaturErhvervsstyrelsen told DR Nyheder. “They can really be a big help.”



Keep your eyes on the flies
Riskær said that ignoring invasive and dangerous species could have serious consequences.

“You could compare it with mad cow disease or swine fever,” she said. “If the citrus long-horned beetle were allowed to establish itself, it could damage timber exports, because the beetle destroys trees from the inside out. A small storm could bring down many trees.”

Riskær said she realised that many harmful organisms on the EU’s list of 250 serious pests were hard to recognise, but she was “still happy to have more eyes and ears” out there.

READ MORE: EU condemns a dozen invasive species in Denmark

A list of harmful animals and plants can be found at naturerhverv.dk.

Related News


Latest News

Danes now required to report ‘odd things in nature’
Danish football association sceptical about World Cup expansion
First Dane ever selected for NHL All-Star team
Storm-force winds thrashing Denmark today
Danish maritime leader rewards employees
Danish Defence to monitor refugee traffic in Mediterranean Sea

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved