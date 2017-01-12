 Danes overcome Germans to close in on semis – The Post

Danes overcome Germans to close in on semis

Just a point against Macedonia on Wednesday will be enough

Ze Germans defeated (photo: DHF)
January 22nd, 2018 7:54 am| by Christian W
Denmark took another significant step towards reaching the semi-finals of Euro 2018 in handball by beating Germany 26-25 in Varazdin, Croatia last night.

In a tight match, the Danes led by three in the final minute before seeing the Germans score two in quick succession to set up a nervy final ten seconds.

The result means that Denmark now sit top of Group II in the secondary group stage round with six points. They will need just a draw against Macedonia in their final match to progress to the semis.

READ MORE: Spain sunk as Denmark advance to secondary group stage in Croatia

Crunch time Wednesday
The Danes, who got nine goals from Hans Lindberg last night, take on the Macedonians on Wednesday evening.

Spain looks the most likely candidate to join Denmark in the semis from Group II, while hosts Croatia along with France are the most likely qualifiers from Group I.

