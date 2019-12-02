Danes shell out for Black Friday record

Black Friday continues to be a major hit in Denmark as sales once again skyrocketed to record highs on November 29.

Lured by the promise of monster discounts across the nation, Danes flocked to the shops on Friday as sales rose by 57 percent compared to last year.

Since launching in 2015, the US shopping tradition has been adopted by more and more shops every year.

Embracing online

The Danes were particularly active during the first 12 hours of the day and it was online transactions that saw the lion’s share of action, reaching 151 percent compared to a regular Friday.

In general, Danish online consumption for 2019 increased by 5 percent to 140.7 billion kroner, surpassing the 133.5 billion kroner spent in 2018.

Figures released by Eurostat, the statistical office of the EU, ranked Denmark as the EU country with the highest proportion of people purchasing online products for the year in 2018 with 84 percent. Second is the UK (83 percent),followed by the Netherlands (80 percent), Sweden (78 percent) and Germany (77 percent).