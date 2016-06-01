Danes sick of heavy traffic on their local streets

Denmark, very possibly the best country for cycling in the world, is turning into a land of un-necessary drivers, according to an Epinion survey carried out for traffic safety concern group Rådet for Sikker Trafik.

Whether it’s ferrying the children a short distance to school, or opting to drive to work because it’s raining a bit, it would appear that more people are choosing to insulate themselves away in their cars.

Too much traffic across the country

Some 95 percent of the participants in the survey agreed there is too much traffic on the roads in their local area, with 31 percent stipulating very often, 29 percent often, 26 percent sometimes and 9 percent rarely.

Overall there was little variation across the country, with residents in Zealand the most concerned.

Concerned parents

The knock-on effect is that parents are worried, with 57 percent of the respondents saying that local traffic raises concerns about the safety of their children in the area, with 31 percent adding that it troubled them.

It is particularly concerning as many motorists tend to speed in cities, with 43 percent saying they very often drive at 60 km/h in a 50 km/h zone, and 16 percent saying they often reach 70 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

In general, 55 percent find the traffic annoying.

A small reduction in speed is the difference

“When sitting behind the wheel, it can be difficult to understand that even a small amount of speed is of great importance,” pointed out Michelle Laviolette from Rådet for Sikker Trafik.

An ongoing nationwide campaign, ‘Sænk farten – bare lidt’ (slow down, even if it just a little bit), has erected 4,600 signs across Denmark in 81 participating municipalities.