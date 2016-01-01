Danes to get fewer days of holiday next summer

Usually, the average Dane has the option of taking 25 days of holiday from the beginning of each May – five weeks accumulated from working in the year before – and many choose to splurge over the six-week school holidays, which tend to last from late June to mid-August.

But on 1 May 2020, due to a transitional period as the country adopts a new holiday structure, the Danes will only be getting 16.64 days they can spend up until August 31 – so a little over three weeks for next summer.

That’s down to a new holiday law that came into effect yesterday and that means from 1 September 2020 workers will earn 2.08 days of holiday every month of employment.

As opposed to the previous structure, by which you had to wait until the following May to spend it, your earned holidays will be at your disposal from the end of the month. The new holiday structure will run from September 1 to August 31, instead of May 1 to April 30.

Freezing holiday pay

The remaining two weeks of holiday, which you previously had at your disposal from May, will instead need to be earned from September-December 2020 before you can use them.

So if you want to have a long holiday next summer, you’ll have to avoid taking any more vacation over the rest of 2019 … if you have any left.

The new holiday structure also means that to avoid people taking 10 weeks of vacation in connection with the transitional period, it has been decided that the five weeks earned from 1 September 2019 to 31 August 2020 will be frozen and eventually paid out when you retire.

Most of the previous rules pertaining to holidays have been maintained in the new law, but the new law dictates that employers must give their staff three months’ notice regarding the main holiday period (three weeks) and one month notice for the rest (two weeks) of the holiday. This must be stipulated in employment contracts.

Read more about the new holiday law here (in English)