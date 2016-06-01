 Danes top in Europe in terms of food safety awareness – The Post

Danes top in Europe in terms of food safety awareness

Only Swedes and Dutch more knowledgeable, according to EFSA report

Awareness of food safety linked to education (photo: Pixabay)
June 7th, 2019 3:20 pm| by Christian W

According to a new report from the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), the Danes know more about food-related risks that the average European.

The report (here in English) revealed that 77 percent of Danes had a very high awareness of food risks based on responses regarding 15 topics such as hygiene, antibiotics and pesticide residue in food, chemical pollution and additives.

READ ALSO: Death of Marmite’s saviour could lead to a dearth of international foodstuffs

Women more aware
The Danes are most concerned about antibiotics, hormones or steroids in meat, followed by pesticides in food, while just 14 percent of Danes are worried about genetically modified ingredients in food or animal illness.

In Europe, women were also found to be more interested in food safety than men – 44 percent compared to 38 percent – and the interest in the issue increases in tandem with the level of education. In Denmark, 45 percent said they had permanently changed their behaviour due to new knowledge about food risks.

Sweden topped the chart with 90 percent, followed by the Netherlands (81), Denmark, Finland (72) and Slovenia (71). At the opposite end of the spectrum, Italy scored just 25 percent, just behind Romania (30) and Hungary (33).

(photo: EFSA)

Related News



Latest News

Local
Local Round-up: Two mentions for Denmark on sandwich mecca list
Business
Business Round-Up: New government urged to play fair with business and increase fiscal leeway
EU
Danes top in Europe in terms of food safety awareness
National
Election Fallout Round-Up: 70 women in Parliament, but Denmark still behind in Nordics

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved