 Danes with Turkish roots fear being blacklisted by the old country – The Post

Danes with Turkish roots fear being blacklisted by the old country

The foreign minister, Anders Samuelsen, has called such a possibility “totally unacceptable”

Erdogan has launched a witchhunt against anyone who speaks out critically against his regime (photo: Kremlin.ru)
March 20th, 2017 1:33 pm| by Lucie Rychla
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

A number of Danes with Turkish roots fear they might be blacklisted by the Turkish authorities for speaking out against the country’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who last summer launched a crackdown on potential coup plotters.

Berlingske reports that at least 10 Danes – including MP Lars Aslan Rasmussen and Özlem Cekic, a former MP – have received threatening phone calls and messages on Facebook.



READ MORE: Dane arrested in Turkey suspected of terror plans

Accused of treason
The foreign minister, Anders Samuelsen, said yesterday it was “totally unacceptable” for Danish citizens to be accused of treason just for speaking out critically against the Turkish president.

Samuelsen has today called Mehmet Dönmez, the soon-to-be outgoing Turkish ambassador in Denmark, for a meeting to get an explanation regarding the matter.

READ MORE: Danish PM asks Turkish counterpart to cancel visit

Diplomatic conflict
Following the diplomatic conflict between Turkey and the Netherlands, Danish PM Lars Løkke Rasmussen asked his Turkish counterpart, Binali Yildirim, to postpone a planned meeting originally scheduled for March 20.

Since the failed coup attempt in Turkey last July, tens of thousands of Turkish people have been sent to prison or fired from state jobs under suspicion of being sympathisers of preacher Fethullah Gülen, who is the man Erdoğan blames for orchestrating the coup d’état.

Related News



Latest News

Denmark
Boulders being sunk as stone reef project begins
Culture
Sakurai the Danish samurai showing muscle in Marvel’s ‘Iron Fist’
Film
CPH:DOX review: ‘The European’
News
Danish study: older women are better mothers than younger ones

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved