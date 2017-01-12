Danes with Turkish roots fear being blacklisted by the old country

A number of Danes with Turkish roots fear they might be blacklisted by the Turkish authorities for speaking out against the country’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who last summer launched a crackdown on potential coup plotters.

Berlingske reports that at least 10 Danes – including MP Lars Aslan Rasmussen and Özlem Cekic, a former MP – have received threatening phone calls and messages on Facebook.