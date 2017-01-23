For the fourth consecutive year, Denmark’s Morten Andersen is on the shortlist to be inducted into American football’s Hall of Fame.

Andersen still holds the record for the most points scored in the NFL, and pundits are predicting he has a good chance of finally achieving the league’s ultimate honour this year.

The 56-year-old grew up playing traditional football in Denmark. His storied left foot only kicked the oval US version for the first time while attending Ben Davis High School in the state of Indiana.