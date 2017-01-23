Contact us Advertise with us

Danish American football star close to NFL immortality

Morten Andersen once again among the finalists to be inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame

The Great Dane kicked for five NFL sides (photo: Keith Allison) The Great Dane kicked for five NFL sides (photo: Keith Allison)
January 4th, 2017 3:05 pm| by Ray W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

For the fourth consecutive year, Denmark’s Morten Andersen is on the shortlist to be inducted into American football’s Hall of Fame.

Andersen still holds the record for the most points scored in the NFL, and pundits are predicting he has a good chance of finally achieving the league’s ultimate honour this year.

The 56-year-old grew up playing traditional football in Denmark. His storied left foot only kicked the oval US version for the first time while attending Ben Davis High School in the state of Indiana.



Many records
His undeniable talent led him to Michigan State University and ultimately the NFL when he was picked up by the New Orleans Saints in 1982.

He scored 2,544 points during his 25-year career in the league and holds both the record for appearing in the most games and kicking the most field goals. Over the course of his long career, he played for the Saints, Atlanta Falcons, New York Giants, Kansas City Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings.

READ MORE: Big game special: The Great Dane on staying sane in retirement

NFL admits between four and eight people into the exclusive circle each year. The announcement of those who have made the cut will be made the day before this year’s Super Bowl, which will be played on February 5.

Related News


Latest News

Not that much to be chirpy about, Denmark (photo: Pixabay)
Danish kids score poorly in big activity report
The Great Dane kicked for five NFL sides (photo: Keith Allison)
Danish American football star close to NFL immortality
Some 2,000 boys are circumcised in Denmark every year (photo: Cheskel Dovid)
Danish research: circumcision can damage male urinary tract
Just ... no (photo: James Gathany)
Denmark hit by major influenza outbreak
Not too dissimilar to the remains of a cat's dinner (photo: Nordjyllands Historiske Museum)
Ancient cat remains found in Denmark
A Copenhagen street covered by the exact amount of snow predicted by DMI (photo: Hede2000)
Only 167 days until summer, Denmark … meanwhile cold and snow is on the way

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved