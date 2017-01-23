For the fourth consecutive year, Denmark’s Morten Andersen is on the shortlist to be inducted into American football’s Hall of Fame.
Andersen still holds the record for the most points scored in the NFL, and pundits are predicting he has a good chance of finally achieving the league’s ultimate honour this year.
The 56-year-old grew up playing traditional football in Denmark. His storied left foot only kicked the oval US version for the first time while attending Ben Davis High School in the state of Indiana.
Many records
His undeniable talent led him to Michigan State University and ultimately the NFL when he was picked up by the New Orleans Saints in 1982.
He scored 2,544 points during his 25-year career in the league and holds both the record for appearing in the most games and kicking the most field goals. Over the course of his long career, he played for the Saints, Atlanta Falcons, New York Giants, Kansas City Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings.
NFL admits between four and eight people into the exclusive circle each year. The announcement of those who have made the cut will be made the day before this year’s Super Bowl, which will be played on February 5.