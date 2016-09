For the second year running, the Danish amusement park Fårup Sommerland has been named the second-best amusement park in Europe.

The amusement park, located on the northwest coast of Jutland near Aalborg, finished second in the category ‘less than one million guests annually’ at Kirmes & Park Revue’s annual European Star Award in Barcelona.

“Clearly, I am proud, grateful and happy today,” Søren Kragelund, the CEO of Fårup Sommerland, told TV2 News.