 Danish architects designing Chinese experience – The Post

Danish architects designing Chinese experience

Elsewhere, MIT names Aalborg University as an elite engineering institution, but two places below itself

Xiamen Footpaths with a Danish footprint (photo: Dissing+Weitling)
April 11th, 2018 1:21 pm| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

The Danish architecture firm Dissing+Weitling has been commissioned to design a considerable project in Xiamen in south China entitled ‘Xiamen Footpaths’.

Dissing+Weitling, known in Denmark for designing the Great Belt Connection and the Cykelslangen cycling bridge in Copenhagen, will design seven bridges and 20 km worth of footpaths that will lead cyclists and pedestrians across the city and away from car traffic.

The footpaths will also provide cyclists and pedestrians direct access to the stunning mountainous area surrounding the big port city, which has a population of about 3.5 million.

The Chinese city has apparently taken quite a liking to Dissing+Weitling and Danish design. The Danish firm only recently completed the Xiamen Bicycle Skyway – the longest elevated cycleway in the world.

“The project will just as much be an attraction for the city – an icon that can attract tourists from around the world. The finished product will be a connecting system of walkways that snake through the city and across the island like a naturally-beautiful recreational traffic vein,” Steen Savery Trojaborg, the head of Dissing+Weitling, told Politiken newspaper.

Dissing+Weitling has developed a bit of a reputation for designing bridges in Asia, including the Stonecutters Bridge in Hong Kong and the Shenzhong Link.

READ MORE: Architects propose artificial island alternative to Copenhagen Harbour tunnel link

Aalborg among the best
In other news, prospective engineering students might want to take a serious look at what Aalborg University (AAU) has to offer, according to the elite US university MIT.

Based on interviews with almost 180 experts, MIT ranked AAU as being the fourth-best university for engineering in the world.

“It was singled out as having taken a more coherent and robust approach to measuring its institutional impact on student learning,” stated the MIT report ‘The global state of the art in engineering education’ (here in English).

“Indeed, interview feedback suggested the systematic approach to assessing program impacts, the demonstrable quality of the programs and the external visibility given to the university’s achievements all played a role in Aalborg University’s identification as a ‘current leader’ in engineering education.”

The ranking was topped by three US establishments: the Olin College of Engineering, MIT and Stanford.

The world's top 10


1 – Olin College of Engineering, USA

2 – MIT, USA

3 – Stanford University, USA

4 – Aalborg University (AAU), Denmark

5 – Technische Universiteit Delft, The Netherlands

6 – University College London, UK

7 – Purdue University, USA

8 – National University of Singapore

9 – Cambridge University, UK

10 – Chalmers tekniska högskola, Sweden

Related News



Latest News

Culture
Culture News in Brief: Thomas Blachman to follow ‘X Factor’ to TV2
International
New government carrot to attract doctors to the Faroe Islands
Culture
Danish architects designing Chinese experience
International
Postal workers charged in Greenland cannabis smuggling case

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved