Contact us Advertise with us

Danish artist excluded from museum after calling party leader “racist”

Controversial speech was to be part of an exhibition

Emil Elg's work will not be among the exhibits at a Copenhagen museum (photo: Karen Mardahl) Emil Elg's work will not be among the exhibits at a Copenhagen museum (photo: Karen Mardahl)
September 9th, 2016 8:54 am| by Ray W
facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

The Copenhagen workers’ museum, Arbejdermuseet, has decided that a recorded speech made by the artist Emil Elg will not be part of an exhibition, as had been planned.

In his remarks, Elg called Socialdemokraterne leader Mette Frederiksen a “racist”.

“Mette Frederiksen is racist, and her so-called social indignation comes exclusively for the benefit of white Danes,” said Elg, according to Information.



“Frederiksen and the leadership of her party are racists, and this will become more clear in the years to come as her party will increasingly work with Dansk Folkeparti.”

Banned
Arbejdermuseet director Søren Bak-Jensen said that Elg’s remarks have no place in the museum.

“Emil Elg was invited to contribute to the exhibition,” Bak-Jensen told Information. “He then used the opportunity to make what we think are unjustified, violent personal attacks that violate libel laws.”

Bak-Jensen said that Elg’s remarks were also “unrelated to the idea of the exhibition, so we have stopped working with Emil Elg”.

Censorship
Elg said that he expected that his speech would arouse strong emotions and engender debate, but called his banishment an “overreaction”.

“I am sorry that the director has reacted so violently,” he said. “I think it’s interesting that it takes so little before the freedom of expression is reduced to absolutely nothing.”

READ MORE: DF’er acknowledges that some in the party are racists

Elg said that he was aware that he was probably violating libel laws.

“My intention was to show why the libel laws are problematic because they prevent you from using examples of racism to discuss racism in our society,” he said.

Related Posts


Latest News

Emil Elg's work will not be among the exhibits at a Copenhagen museum (photo: Karen Mardahl)
Danish artist excluded from museum after calling party leader “racist”
No fairy-tale finish for Woz (photo: Christopher Johnson)
Wozniacki out of US Open
Find out what goes on behind the scenes (photo: Lars Schmidt)
Among the nooks and crannies of the Opera House
Students are much better prepared for the job market with relevant work experience (photo: Cambrian.team)
A Dane in London: Benefits of a British education
Maus Bell unites rap with activism (photo: artist's Facebook page)
September Music: Waiting for when Bell’s on!
The main hall of the University of Copenhagen (photo: iStock)
Copenhagen University moves up on QS World Rankings

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved