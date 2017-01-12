 Danish badminton legend dies – The Post

Danish badminton legend dies

Erland Kops redefined the sport during his era

Danish badminton legend Erland Kops has died (photo: Eric Koch)
February 20th, 2017 8:16 pm| by Ray W
The Danish badminton legend Erland Kops died over the weekend. The 11-time All England champion was 80 years old.

“The world of badminton has lost one of its greatest ever players,” wrote Badminton Europe on its website.



“Erland Kops was a beacon in Danish badminton in the 50s and 60s when he took a bunch of titles.”

Multi-award winner
Kops also won the Danish title five times in singles and four in doubles.

He was inducted into the Danish Sports Hall of Fame, the World Badminton Hall of Fame and received the Order of the Dannebrog, a knight’s cross presented by the Queen of Denmark.

