Danish-based group’s fundraising efforts for Ukraine take to the stage

Often forgotten by the world media in the light of the North Korean tests, President Donald Trump’s tweets and Miley Cyrus’ twerks, the Crimea peninsula in Ukraine, along with other parts of the country, remains occupied by Russia, and the country needs aid as much as it ever has.
Founded in 2014, Bevar Ukraine is a Ukrainian-Danish humanitarian organisation that is making a difference. It works closely with municipalities, hospitals, schools, companies, private persons and other Danish NGOs to raise funds for the European country.