 Danish-based group’s fundraising efforts for Ukraine take to the stage – The Post

Danish-based group’s fundraising efforts for Ukraine take to the stage

Since its foundation in 2004, Bevar Ukraine has been busy adding numbers, raising awareness and sending aid

The organisation is attracting numbers fast
September 15th, 2017 8:55 am| by Ben Hamilton
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Often forgotten by the world media in the light of the North Korean tests, President Donald Trump’s tweets and Miley Cyrus’ twerks, the Crimea peninsula in Ukraine, along with other parts of the country, remains occupied by Russia, and the country needs aid as much as it ever has.

Founded in 2014, Bevar Ukraine is a Ukrainian-Danish humanitarian organisation that is making a difference. It works closely with municipalities, hospitals, schools, companies, private persons and other Danish NGOs to raise funds for the European country.

On Sunday, it is holding a charity concert at the Vaxhall in Aarhus specifically to raise funds for the transportation of humanitarian and medical aid to Ukraine. On stage will be Druga Rika, one of Ukraine’s most famous rock bands.

15 trucks and counting
Already, in just three years, Bevar Ukraine has sent more than 15 trucks of humanitarian help to Ukraine, assisting a wide range of institutions, including hospitals, schools and orphanages.

With 200-300 members in Denmark, it currently has two chapters – in Herning and Aabenraa – with plans to establish four more in Viborg, Aarhus, Odense and Copenhagen.

That’s not bad for an organisation that sprung from one post on social media just three years ago!

Raising social awareness
“The economic and political situation in Ukraine push us to take responsibility for the people who are in urgent need,” Bevar Ukraine board member Andrii Kuzmyn told CPH POST.

“Creation of social awareness will help us to scale up our activities and increase the volume of humanitarian aid.”

Bevar organised a fund-raiser football tournament in May

 

Related News



Latest News

Local
Local News in Brief: Tattoo parlour court date postponed as petition exceeds 8,000 signatures
Community
Coming up Soon: Gentlemanly pursuits, gyrating underwater, and grooving to the 1990s
Culture
If the Guardian doesn’t ‘lykke’ Wiking the happy Viking, what hope is there?
General
Rape and offences involving violence up, but crime rates in Denmark generally falling

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved