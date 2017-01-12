Danish Brexiteer wins election, vowing to learn the lessons of his country’s 1992 Maastricht ‘No’ vote

The European elections aren’t that much different from Eurovision. During the voting, most of our attention is dedicated to the results of our own country. But every so often we cop a glance at the other end, just to check who’s bottom of the pile. Britain normally.

And this morning was no different. The nationalists, as expected, have been roundly defeated in Denmark, but not elsewhere, as populism is alive and kicking in the UK where the Brexit Party, formed less than two months ago to take on the status quo, has topped the polls.

Now you might imagine its list of candidates reads like an England football team from the 1960s, but you’d be wrong. Because among the Moores, Balls and Wilsons is one certifiably Danish name: Henrik Overgaard-Nielsen.

Filling in the cavities of society

Overgaard-Nielsen has won election as a candidate for the Brexit Party list in North West England. A NHS dentist by profession, he is also a trade union representative.

The Dane was the co-chairman of the ‘No’ campaign during the Danish referendum on the Maastricht Treaty in 1992.

Last month, writing for brexitcentral.com, he explained why he was running for the Brexit Party.

“I want to offer my experience of how the EU treats people who don’t agree with it,” he explained.

Echoes of 1992

As far as Overgaard-Nielsen is concerned, the UK government’s failure to deliver on Brexit is similar to how the Danish government behaved following the Danish public’s ‘No’ vote on the Maastricht Treaty in June 1992

“In June 2016, unlike most in this country, I felt that I had seen it all before. I was part of that [No] campaign in Denmark, and the sense of relief and elation in 2016 was on a par with what I had felt over two decades before,” he said.

“What is happening in the UK now also happened in Denmark in 1992: the establishment did not like the answer the people gave them, so we were forced to vote again based on threats and spurious promises. Democracy was overturned, voters ignored and the decision of the people cast aside.”

Choke on this one, Chuka

Overgaard-Nielsen is adamant there are plenty of other non-Brits who share his opinion about the EU.

“I am far from being one of the 17.4 million xenophobes whom Chuka Umunna has claimed are among his fellow citizens,” he argued.

“We Brexiteers are not a monolithic group of ignorant and uneducated voters who blindly supported Brexit. How will they marry up the idea of me – a socialist, NHS dentist and trade union representative, who used to live in a commune – being a Brexiteer?”