With the emergence of restaurants like Halifax, Cocks n Cows and Juicy Burger, it’s tough to topple the notion that Denmark has acquired a taste for decent burger joints in recent years.

And now, in the relatively unknown Gasoline Grill, Copenhagen has one of the best in the world, according to US media group Bloomberg.

It has named Gasoline Grill among a select group of 27 burger joints from around the world (over half of them are located in New York, LA or London), and it is the only one hailing from the Nordic region.