Contact us Advertise with us

Danish burger joint named among best in the world

Gasoline Grill has been wowing burger connoisseurs since opening last April

A burger green-lighted by many (photo: Gasoline Grill) A burger green-lighted by many (photo: Gasoline Grill)
January 9th, 2017 8:00 am| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

With the emergence of restaurants like Halifax, Cocks n Cows and Juicy Burger, it’s tough to topple the notion that Denmark has acquired a taste for decent burger joints in recent years.

And now, in the relatively unknown Gasoline Grill, Copenhagen has one of the best in the world, according to US media group Bloomberg.

It has named Gasoline Grill among a select group of 27 burger joints from around the world (over half of them are located in New York, LA or London), and it is the only one hailing from the Nordic region.



“This place came on my radar from the guys at Noma, who did a collaboration with them,” Scott Collins, the co-founder of Meatliquor who is one of the three burger experts behind the ranking, told Bloomberg.

“It’s in an old petrol station, which is a novel outlet. They do a roadside burger not dissimilar to ours.”

READ MORE: Iconic US burger chain beefing up in Denmark

Grillin’ up a storm
Since opening in April 2016 in a former petrol station at Landgreven 10, a stone’s throw from Kongens Nytorv in the city centre, Gasoline Grill has quickly gained a reputation for outstanding burgers.

The concept simply consists of offering four types of burgers – including one named the ‘Butter Burger’ (a big dollop of butter replaces the cheese).

And it’s good to get your orders in early, because when the joint sells out – and it does quite frequently – you’ll have to wait until the next day to get your tasty meat injection.

(photo: Gasoline Grill)
(photo: Gasoline Grill)

The entire 27-joint Bloomberg list:


US
Minetta Tavern, New York
Pizza Loves Emily, New York
NoMad Hotel, New York
The Spotted Pig, New York
Shake Shack, New York
In-N-Out Burger, Los Angeles
The Apple Pan, Los Angeles
Pie ’n Burger, Pasadena, Calif.
White Manna, Hackensack, N.J.
Louis Lunch, New Haven

UK
Bar Boulud, London
Galvin at Windows, London
St. John Bread & Wine, London
CUT, London
Nanban, London
Farmacy, London
Patty & Bun, London
Bundobust, Leeds

France
Big Fernand, Paris

Denmark
Gasoline Grill, Copenhagen

Australia
Chur Burger, Sydney
Belles Hot Chicken, Sydney
Burger Project, Sydney

South Korea
Burgermine, Seoul

Japan
MOS Burger, Tokyo

Indonesia
Five Monkeys, Kuta, Bali
Corner House, Kuta, Bali

Related News


Latest News

A burger green-lighted by many (photo: Gasoline Grill)
Danish burger joint named among best in the world
The harbour has always been an international hotspot, and now even more so following the arrival of CIS (all photos: Hasse Ferrold)
CIS’s new campus opening today with an eye on the future for sustainable living
Ian Burns (fifth right) and Sue Hansen-Styles (fourth left) have done it again (photo: Hasse Ferrold)
Anglophone theatre groups earn repeat nominations
The new school in Nordhavn (photo: Hasse Ferrold)
Celebrating the continuation of CIS: the little school that could
To camp or not to camp (photo: Flip Schulke)
January Events: Camping’s moved on!
The city of brotherly love wants to see more Danes (photo: Dave Z)
Major US city adds tourist office in Copenhagen

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved