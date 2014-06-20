A proposal by Faxe Municipality in south Zealand to ban municipal employees from wearing burkas on the job has failed following a vote. But it was close.

The proposal was initially passed by the economic committee by four votes to three, but stalled in the municipal board with a deadlocked 12 votes for and 12 votes against. One of the council members was on holiday and their vote was forfeited.

“The proposal failed due to a tie in the voting,” Knud Erik Hansen, the mayor of Faxe Municipality, said according to DR Nyheder.