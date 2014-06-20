Contact us Advertise with us

Danish butcher threatens veggie graffiti artist on Facebook

“I will find you and shove you up your own gut”

Not wise to piss off a man with carving knives at his disposal (photo: Slagter Gregersen's official Facebook page) Not wise to piss off a man with carving knives at his disposal (photo: Slagter Gregersen's official Facebook page)
September 19th, 2016 6:00 pm| by Ray W
A butcher in Fredericia has had enough of an apparently anti-meat graffiti artist who has painted large black crosses over the steer heads overhanging his shop windows.

Butcher Gregersen let the artist know that he had him in his crosshairs via the shop’s Facebook page.

“To you that have tagged our store windows, you should have looked up towards the right corner and noticed our fine camera,” read the message that has now been shared nearly 3,000 times and liked over 16,000 times.



“We don’t piss on your carrots”
“We have great footage of you, but we are not going to turn you over to the police. We will find you and take you out back and shove you up your own gut, because we are sick of your shit,” he wrote.

“Our animals have led good and free lives, and we do not piss on your carrots. This is not a threat, it’s a promise.”

Many posters have hailed the butcher’s direct approach. Others, while understanding his frustration, have questioned the professionalism of putting it on Facebook.

