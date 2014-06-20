A butcher in Fredericia has had enough of an apparently anti-meat graffiti artist who has painted large black crosses over the steer heads overhanging his shop windows.

Butcher Gregersen let the artist know that he had him in his crosshairs via the shop’s Facebook page.

“To you that have tagged our store windows, you should have looked up towards the right corner and noticed our fine camera,” read the message that has now been shared nearly 3,000 times and liked over 16,000 times.