 Danish children who play chess at school improve at maths – The Post

Danish children who play chess at school improve at maths

‘School Chess Day’ is spreading throughout the country

Chess-playing kids do better at maths says study (photo: David Lapetina)
February 10th, 2017 3:13 pm| by Ray W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Danish school children across the country will be meeting once again on Friday to play chess.

Chess organisation Dansk Skoleskak is behind the initiative, which has spread to 266 schools this year. Almost 40,000 students have registered for the game day.



There is research that shows that children actually become better at maths and are better able to concentrate when they play chess. They also more likely to thrive, claims Mikkel Nørgaard, who is the program manager for learning at Danish Skoleskak.

“Chess instruction has been shown to improve students’ grades on subsequent maths tests,” said Nørgaard.

Kings and Queens
A study was conducted in which one of the pupil’s normal maths hours was replaced by an hour of chess training based on material prepared by Dansk Skoleskak.

Of the 482 students participating in the study, boys showed the most improvement.

Dansk Skoleskak was established in 1960 by volunteers, headteachers and teachers. The initiative has really taken off in the last decade.

“We are retraining teachers and educators so they can use it as a tool to help students improve in school,” said Nørgaard.

Related News


Latest News

History
Dane celebrated in Japan 60 years after high-sea heroics
National
Danish children who play chess at school improve at maths
National
New taxi law could smother Uber in Denmark
Local
Copenhageners big fans of wind turbines

Sign up to receive The Daily Newsletter

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved