 Danish church loses legendary altar candlesticks to theft – The Post

Danish church loses legendary altar candlesticks to theft

Church of our Lady in Aarhus gutted over loss of 270-year-old artefacts

Gone since Friday (photo: Church of our Lady)
October 22nd, 2019 11:02 am| by Christian W

They survived the violence and mayhem of the Napoleonic Wars, the Schleswig Wars and the German Occupation in WWII … but now, they’re gone.

The Church of our Lady in Aarhus is in mourning following the theft of its two legendary bronze altar candlesticks – a mainstay of the church since they were made back in 1748.

“We are shocked and terrified. They have been lit during mass and church activities for over 270 years,” the church wrote on Facebook.

“They have witnessed thousands of christenings, confirmations, weddings and funerals and have lit up the church during times of woe and joy, war and peace.”

READ ALSO: Churches moving with the times: contribute to the collection via MobilePay

Churches targeted
The candlesticks, which each weigh 30 kilos and are 75 cm in height, were stolen during opening hours on Friday afternoon. The case has been reported to the police.

The church and police have both called for anyone with information pertaining to the theft to come forward.

Last week, Thorsager Church in east Jutland managed to recover over 100 designer chairs stolen from its premises earlier in the month.

Related News



Latest News

Culture
Danish church loses legendary altar candlesticks to theft
International
US Democrats want to add Danish extreme nationalist group to terror list
Denmark
Danish News Round-Up: Merging elderly care homes with kindergartens
Culture
Culture Round-Up: Easier to score cocaine on the Moon than in Randers

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved