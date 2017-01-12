Danish church loses legendary altar candlesticks to theft

They survived the violence and mayhem of the Napoleonic Wars, the Schleswig Wars and the German Occupation in WWII … but now, they’re gone.

The Church of our Lady in Aarhus is in mourning following the theft of its two legendary bronze altar candlesticks – a mainstay of the church since they were made back in 1748.

“We are shocked and terrified. They have been lit during mass and church activities for over 270 years,” the church wrote on Facebook.

“They have witnessed thousands of christenings, confirmations, weddings and funerals and have lit up the church during times of woe and joy, war and peace.”

Churches targeted

The candlesticks, which each weigh 30 kilos and are 75 cm in height, were stolen during opening hours on Friday afternoon. The case has been reported to the police.

The church and police have both called for anyone with information pertaining to the theft to come forward.

Last week, Thorsager Church in east Jutland managed to recover over 100 designer chairs stolen from its premises earlier in the month.