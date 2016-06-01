 Danish cities partner up with Manchester in bilateral culture push – The Post

Danish cities partner up with Manchester in bilateral culture push

Aarhus and Aalborg forging new art, music and design bonds with UK city

Aarhus was the European Capital of Culture in 2017 (photo: Pixabay)
February 21st, 2019 3:00 pm| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

On February 25, the two Danish municipalities of Aarhus and Aalborg will launch a joint culture initiative with UK city Manchester in a bid to promote closer cultural ties between the cities.

The effort is part of the International Culture Panel’s aim to promote Danish arts and culture, cultural export, intercultural dialogue and Denmark as a country in the UK from 2018-2020.

READ MORE: CPH POST 2018 TOP 5: Culture movers and shakers

Breaking new ground
The launch will take place at the Utzon Centre in Aalborg and aside from culture minister Mette Bock and local Danish politicians, ten leading cultural players from Manchester together with local politicians from the British city, will also take part.

It’s the first time ever that an official cultural partnership has been forged between municipalities in Denmark and abroad solely in order to promote better opportunities for cultural exchange and connections within music, stage art, design and crafts.

You can read more detailed information about the International Culture Panel’s strategy here (in Danish).

Related News



Latest News

Culture
Danish cities partner up with Manchester in bilateral culture push
National
No more wolf-cubs in Jutland
International
Danish parties want to strip foreign fighters of citizenship
National
An increasing number of Danes are getting baptised

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved