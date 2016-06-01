Danish cities partner up with Manchester in bilateral culture push

On February 25, the two Danish municipalities of Aarhus and Aalborg will launch a joint culture initiative with UK city Manchester in a bid to promote closer cultural ties between the cities.

The effort is part of the International Culture Panel’s aim to promote Danish arts and culture, cultural export, intercultural dialogue and Denmark as a country in the UK from 2018-2020.

Breaking new ground

The launch will take place at the Utzon Centre in Aalborg and aside from culture minister Mette Bock and local Danish politicians, ten leading cultural players from Manchester together with local politicians from the British city, will also take part.

It’s the first time ever that an official cultural partnership has been forged between municipalities in Denmark and abroad solely in order to promote better opportunities for cultural exchange and connections within music, stage art, design and crafts.

You can read more detailed information about the International Culture Panel’s strategy here (in Danish).