Danish comedians to hit legendary London venue …

Denmark’s biggest charity comedy show, Comedy Aid, is celebrating its 25th anniversary with shows at Musikteatret in Aarhus and at Copenhagen’s Royal Arena.

In addition – in a curveball move, perhaps, although there are an estimated 50,000 Danes living in the UK capital – they are also set to play the legendary London venue The Comedy Store on January 8.

The London venue will be a rather intimate show compared to the Danish ones as it only has space for 400, so the performers can get really close to the audience. There is no word on what language the performance will be in.

The Danish hosts of Comedy Aid this year are Carsten Bang and Jesper Juhl. They will be presenting Adam & Noah, Ane Høgsberg, Dan Andersen, Elias Ehlers, Jacob Taarnhøj, Mikkel Klint Thorius, Simon Talbot and Thomas Hartmann. All the performers are working for free and the proceeds will go to the children’s charity Red Barnet.

The dates are December 27 at 15:00 and 20:00 in Musikhuset, Aarhus, December 29 at 15:00 and 20:00 at the Royal Arena, and 8 January 2018 at The Comedy Store, London.

… and London-born musical legend to play Danish venue

It’s been four years since the synth-pop singer-songwiter Gary Numan released his last album. Now, he’s ready with new material and a tour to promote it.

‘Savage: Songs from a broken world’ is his 22nd album and Numan contended: “The songs are about the things that people do in such a harsh and terrifying environment. It’s about a desperate need to survive and they do awful things in order to do so, and some are haunted by what they’ve done.”

The Savage Tour will be stopping off at Pumpehuset on March 5 next year. Ticket sales start at 10:00 on December 15 and tickets cost 355 kr plus a booking charge through ticketmaster.dk.