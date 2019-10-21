 Danish Commonwealth grows in size following border accord – The Post

Danish Commonwealth grows in size following border accord

New agreement expands continental shelf off Faroe Islands

The Faroe Islands just got bigger (photo: Pixabay)
October 30th, 2019 1:40 pm| by Christian W

It was a historic moment at the Nordic Council summit in Stockholm today as leaders from Denmark, Norway and Iceland agreed to sign a new border agreement that will mean an expansion of the Danish Commonwealth.

The foreign minister, Jeppe Kofod, and the Faroese head of foreign affairs, Jenis av Rana, inked a deal that will see the Faroese continental shelf extended a further 27,000 sq-km – the equivalent of over half the size of Denmark.

“New lines on the world map must have drawn in compliance with international law,” said Kofod.

“The agreements we sign today are negotiated in adherence to the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS ) and serves as a textbook example of how we can peacefully solve potential border disputes in the north Atlantic and the Arctic.”

READ ALSO: Denmark and Greenland to present continental shelf demands

Paramount policy
The agreement is the result of years of diplomatic and legal work towards ensuring a UN-based solution to overlapping continental shelf claims in the region.

The continental shelf discussion is of critical importance at the moment, particularly in the opening Arctic region, where overlapping claims have been lodged by a number of countries, including Denmark, Canada, Russia and Iceland.

According to the UNCLOS, a state has access to the continental shelf within 200 sea miles from its coast. Claims outside 200 sea miles must be supported by special documentation that the CLCS must then process.

